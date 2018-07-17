Sammy Wilson: It is time to take leaf out of Trump’s book in Brexit talks

Despite the juvenile balloon flying antics of the Mayor of London, the bigoted and intolerant screams of the left wing liberal protestors and the by now predictable bias of the media, most people welcomed Donald Trump to the UK and he gave valuable advice as to how we should be dealing with the bullying negotiators from Brussels.

His be tough message was the best advice he could have given to the prime minister as she faces three months of discussions about the future relationship between the UK and the EU as we seek to shake of the bonds which have tied us to Brussels over the last 40 years.

Letters

Of course Mrs May should have learnt that lesson already because despite the deadlines and threats about no further progression until she had signed up to Barnier’s and his side kick Varadker’s demand to sever NI from the UK, the PM dug in her heels, the deadlines have passed the EU hasn’t carried out its threats and the talks plug has not been pulled.

EU countries also caved in when the American president faced up to them over their free loading on the US for the cost of defending Europe. His blunt threats of pulling out of Nato soon got them all searching for their cheque books.

Once again the PM should learn from the US president.

There is a tough fight ahead if the referendum result is to be honoured and it doesn’t help when the attitude seems to be to pitch our plans on what we think the EU might accept rather than what the British public expect.

The government still has powerful levers in its hands. It could make any future payments to the EU conditional on and acceptable deal rather than the current position of handing over money irrespective of what the EU offers us by way of a future relationship.

It is right to ramp up the preparations for no deal but these must be seen to be credible. It must continue to refuse the EU demands for a backstop arrangement which separates NI from the rest of the UK because this would relieve the pressure for the EU to look at technical solutions and minimum changes to existing trade arrangements in terms of tariffs etc.

The present timid approach will leave us caught in the Brussel’s briers every time we try to move independently we will be scratched torn and frustrated. It is also clear from Barnier’s initial response that he intends the negotiations to result in the UK being pushed further into the EU thicket the most worrying aspect being that he will not sign up to any deal which does not in effect put NI outside the rest of the UK.

The next few months will test the PM’s mettle to the limit the result to date has been mixed. Now is the time to take a leaf out of Trump’s book.

If she feels that Donald Trump’s approach it too brash then let her take a leaf out of Margaret Thatcher’s book and make sure she has a good heavy handbag to swing around when she next meets Barnier and co!

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP East Antrim