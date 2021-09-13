Schools shambles leaves parents unable to go to work as their children are sent home

Letter to the editor

I agree wholeheartedly with Mr Hugh McCarthy’s letter (‘Are Covid curbs on our pupils doing them more harm than good?’ see link below, September 9).

Our schools are now in a shambolic situation with distraught parents unable to attend their places of work as their children are sent home (we are grandparents at the coalface too!)

Two things (at least) I’ve learned from this ‘pandemic’ is don’t trust statistics and the national broadcasting companies in particular the BBC have become government propaganda tools providing one opinion and little or no debate on the whole pandemic situation.

There are many doctors, epidemiologists, virus specialists who believe the opposite of the medical opinions being followed by government but are not being given a voice on national broadcasting.

Covid passports — shameful.

Norman Glass, Jordanstown

