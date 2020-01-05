Senator Mark Daly is burying his head in sand about the hatred that republicans have towards Protestants and unionists

Your article of January 3 (‘Irish senator: Funding for loyalist communities will stop violence in united Ireland’) says funding for loyalist communities could stop violence in united Ireland.

Clearly Senator Mark Daly, has his head buried in the sand, like many others, in failing to acknowledge the inborn, untiring hatred and aggression that republicans have towards the Protestants and the pro unionist peoples of Northern Ireland – all as championed by Sinn Fein.

Letter to the editor

Given that a quarter of a million British troops passed through our province during the republicans’ most recent unification campaign and couldn’t quell their barbarism, I wonder what Mr Daly’s proposals are for dealing with what violence they will undoubtedly unleash at such a new juncture in Irish history — I mean, is he really trying to tell us that throwing a few quid, or euro as it would be then, at the loyalists of the Shankill Road will solve that one as well?!

Of note also, on December 29, Eoghan Harris of the Republic’s Independent newspaper observed (‘Sinn Fein has cynically used Brexit to push a toxic Border poll’) that in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement “we should stop tormenting Northern Protestants about a united Ireland until they showed they wanted unity”.

As far as I’m concerned, if any proposed unity be at Sinn Fein’s poisoned demand then it will never be wanted given their aforementioned propensities and related evil allegiances!

As such, it should be resolutely resisted by all right thinking people, including Irish nationalists who are not afraid to do so.

It has to be said also that it’s about time our principal ‘politicians’ were fighting this corner rather than leaving it to the likes of me to do so.

I can only hope and pray that the likes of Mr Daly will sit up, shake off the sand, and take heed before it is too late and everyone on this side ends up in a perilous debacle that no amount of euro could ever make good of.

Archibald Toner, Dromore, Co Down