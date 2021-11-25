Setting the record straight on the 1993 Northern Ireland-Republic of Ireland football game

News Letter editorial

The football game between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Windsor Park in November 1993 was a memorable occasion.

When NI scored to go into the lead, its fans erupted in joy. Had the result stayed that way, the Republic under Jack Charlton might not have qualified for the 1994 World Cup.

The pleasure of the Green and White Army at going ahead in such a crucial match, when Northern Ireland could not itself by that stage qualify for the tournament, was interpreted as deep sectarianism. But people who reached that conclusion were mis-interpreting the NI fans, who were celebrating for reasons such as the long rivalry between the two teams and the fact that NI were underdogs. Perhaps also there was a sense that the Republic’s much-discussed progress towards the finals was somewhat smug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some observers seemed determined to see sectarianism in the cheering. There had indeed that night been some disgraceful sectarian conduct, leading to a number of NI fans being excluded from the grounds. But not only was there no suggestion from any journalist or credible sources who attended the match that there was widespread sectarian chanting, it is still possible to watch the game online and see that there is no sign of such behaviour.

Yet there has been a shocking but unfounded claim that fans chanted ‘Trick or Treat’, as a taunting reference to the Greysteel loyalist murder of Catholic civilians weeks earlier.

Today our reporter Mark Rainey, who was at the game, helps to set the record straight — that the crowd at the game had been well behaved, which at the time was a relief to everyone given the then communal tensions due to Greysteel and the preceding republican massacre at Shankill.

Why in so many contexts does this happen in Northern Ireland? Constant accusations of loyalist or unionist sectarianism, often involving exaggerations and distortions, and typically pushed by people who are convinced of their own rectitude.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.