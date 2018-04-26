Shameful leniency let two murderers murder again

Prison sentences in the UK for serious criminal offences have long been lenient.

For decades, the typical time served behind bars for murder has been 13 or 14 years. The sentence for that ultimate offence is a so-called life term, but the tariff — the minimum time that must actually be served — is not much more than a decade.

Other long prison terms, sub life, typically lead to release at the midway point of the sentence. Someone given 20 years in jail for an armed robbery, for example, or a major international drugs offence, might be free after serving half that time.

The early release in most of these instances is supposedly only granted on grounds such as good behaviour and a belief on the part of the authorities that the prisoner no longer poses a risk.

But as anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of human nature will realise, some very bad people are good at appearing remorseful and harmless if it means they will shave a decade or more off their prison sentence.

A horrific example of the damage caused by this disgracefully soft sentencing policy became apparent last August when two men, Stephen Unwin, 40, and William McFall, 51, originally from Greenisland, murdered a Vietnamese woman.

Unwin had a previously murdered a pensioner in 1998 and freed in 2012. McFall has also previously murdered a pensioner, in Carrickfergus in 1996, yet was free in 2010.

It is a shameful failure of the political and criminal justice system that such men were ever free after so short a time, and a betrayal of the memory of their victims. Thousands of other murderers sentenced to life have also been freed after such a brief time. This pair, however, have murdered again.

Many, perhaps most, members of the public would think that such men should now be executed. Plenty of people would say that they deserved the death penalty for their first murders.

Now they have been sentenced to life meaning life. It is a fitting term, but has been applied much too late.