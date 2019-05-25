She listened more to NI business than anyone before her

Theresa May has to be lauded for listening to Northern Ireland business perhaps more than any Prime Minister before her and that is evident in the special consideration given to Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Her efforts continue to be deeply appreciated and it is a great pity that she could not deliver the Withdrawal Bill through Parliament.

To her successor, our message remains the same. Business here needs unfettered access to both the EU market and the UK market to thrive and survive.

Quite simply we need a deal. It is time to put economics before ideology and people before politics.

Aodhan Connolly, director, NI Retail Consortium