Should a man be sacked for repeating Biblical teachings?

The recent hysteria concerning the social media post by Australian rugby player Israel Folau appears to have come solely from the gay community.

A simple reading of his post confirms his message was to a much broader community than the LGBTQ sector [which typically stands for ‘lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning’].

Letter to the editor

What was the response from every alcoholic, adulterer, liar, thief, atheist, and idolater (and let’s face it, these are found in all society)? Did we have a universal uprising because he offended so many by his message? No, not at all.

As always it is the gay community (with support from the media) who are incensed that Folau should “target” their community again. Is it possible that the gay community are convicted by the Word of God? Is it possible they are challenged by it?

Folau was merely giving a parenthesis, of sorts, of the Apostle Paul’s words to the church in Corinth (1 Corinthians 6:9-10) where he reminded them the members of society listed were simply part of the make-up of that society. People with various kinds of lifestyle, who left the God who created them out of their life, and who by their actions were under threat of His judgment – as indeed, are all of mankind, since “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).

Is it right that this man (and England rugby player Billy Vunipola who supported him) should have his/their livelihood threatened because he uses social media to witness to the Word of God and its teaching, highlighting the failings of MUCH of society as identified by their lifestyle?

Folau did not post this message to criticise, or ridicule, his readers. He did it as a warning, and rightly so.

The Apostle Paul goes on in his epistle to remind his readers in first century Corinth “and such were some of you; but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the Name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God”.

This is the antidote to the ills of society which Paul (and Israel Folau) has highlighted. It is personal faith in the Saviour of sinners which removes the certainty of judgment at God’s judgment throne.

Many feel that it is time to stop criticising and ridiculing everything that is Christian, and start realising that evangelical Christianity has the answers the world is searching for, but looking for in the wrong places.

Gordon McNeill, Portadown