Sinn Fein and McDonald’s bizarre handling of the O’Neill-O’Dowd election will have done nothing to enhance the party’s poll ratings

Once upon a time Sinn Fein as a political party were masters in the art of public relations.

Since the inception of Mary Lou McDonald as leader that is no longer a valid description.

With a general election in the offing and in her position as president of Sinn Fein it beggars belief that she could stand in front of a television camera with her retinue including newly elected vice president Michelle O’Neill, and when confronted with a reasonable question about the election result between Michelle O’ Neill and John O’ Dowd, she resolutely and peevishly refused to reveal any statistics regarding the outcome.

But hey presto! Within hours when her Duke of York moment had passed she changed her mind, or more likely had it changed for her and all was revealed.

In a recent Behaviour and Attitudes poll carried out by a prominent newspaper Mary Lou McDonald had fallen seven points to 32% in the satisfaction ratings.

The bizarre handling by her and her party of the O’Neill, O’Dowd election will have done nothing to enhance that rating.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry