Sinn Fein might be surprised at how many votes it will win if it puts its Irish language demand on hold

As Sinn Fein’s demand to have a Irish language act as a condition of sharing the governing the people of Northern Ireland surely the party must be aware of the hell on earth, this stance is imposing on all those who are aged or ill or in dire need of medical attention?

The people of the twenty six counties have resisted the Irish language being imposed on them.

Letter to the editor

It would be very odd for the politicians of the NI Assembly to accept this proposal.

Politicians the world over are accustomed to accepting that not all of their proposals will be approved. That is the nature of the global political system, it is generally referred to as democracy.

I respectfully beg Sinn Fein, to put on hold their Irish language proposal, return to the assembly, and ease the present pain and suffering of those men, women and children who need care.

By doing that, Sinn Fein may be surprised of how many more votes you will receive.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin