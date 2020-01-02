Sinn Fein MP cites legal challenges against the A5 but it is her party who can change judicial review

The MP for West Tyrone Órfhlaith Begley in a pre Christmas statement against a local group alluded to department failures to deliver a road scheme, blaming “repeated legal challenges by the Alternative A5 Alliance”.

As a human rights lawyer the MP is fully aware of the process of judicial review, where citizens have access to the courts to ensure public bodies work within the law.

Not only that, Sinn Fein frequently use the courts for judicial review.

Ms Begley would understand better than most, the two stage process involved in judicial review and for a judge to be of the opinion that the applicant ‘has a sufficient interest in the matter’ before allowing them to proceed to a full hearing.

Should the West Tyrone MP wish to alter the law governing judicial review, she doesn’t have to swear an oath and take her seat in the House of Commons, she can lobby her Sinn Fein colleagues to change it in Stormont.

Facing into a decade of challenges to protect the environment its a bad look to be on the same page as Boris Johnson, a man who would like to put the government beyond legal scrutiny, hardly reasonable by any standard?

Ciaran McClean, Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone