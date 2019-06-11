Sinn Fein proclaim ‘inclusivity’ but unionists must wake up to their long game

On Sunday, true to form, Sinn Fein glorified another IRA terrorist, proclaiming the fatuous mantra of “commitment to delivering a new, united and inclusive Ireland”; yet some foolish Unionists believe Sinn Fein’s purpose in the Stormont talks is to help make Northern Ireland work.

It’s long past the point when Unionists need to waken up to what the end point of the process is.

Even if a deal were struck tomorrow everyone knows that Republicans are quite willing to bring the institutions down again at a time of their choosing if they believe it will serve their ultimate objective of Irish unity.”

Jim Allister MLA, TUV leader