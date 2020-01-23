Slogans work for humans, too

I read with interest your report on the vegan slogans, namely ‘It’s not personal choice when someone is killed’, and ‘Dairy takes babies from their mothers’

(Translink free speech row over anti-farm ads, News Letter, January 20).

Letter to the editor

Surely those slogans would be much more appropriate when applied to the soon-to-be imposed abortion regime? Indeed the only adjustment needed would be to substitute ‘abortion’ for ‘dairy’. One cannot help but wonder if those who are so concerned about animal rights are as concerned about the rights of premature human babies.

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney