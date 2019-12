Some jolly cheek, the secretary of state Julian Smith blaming the DUP for holding up a deal to restore Stormont!

Is it not Sinn Fein who brought the assembly down and have refused to return for three years, unless their demands are met?

Letter to the editor

Mr Smith also refused to address the health crises as it is a devolved issue.

Hypocrite, it never stopped him attacking our pro-life laws and marriage.

Devolution and democracy, only when it suits.

Lee Maginnis, Portadown