State visit for Trump will help maintain bonds between US and UK

The coming state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump is entirely appropriate.

Mr Trump is a very unpopular foreign leader in Europe. In fact, he is roundly loathed on this side of the Atlantic.

His conduct in office is without modern precedent. His behaviour and mood seems to swing dramatically, and his comments are often wildly unguarded.

But that is beside the point when it comes to the matter of a state visit. Mr Trump is the person whom the American people chose as their leader. It is up to them who they choose and whether or not to renew that mandate.

At the moment it seems entirely possible that he will be re-elected to a second term in office next year.

But even if that is not so, he will be America’s head of state until a replacement is elected or perhaps installed for some other reason. The United States is by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. Relations have at times over the centuries been rocky but far more often friendly than not, given the deep historic links between the two countries.

America will be a crucial contact and trading partner in the decades to come, after Brexit (assuming that Brexit does in fact happen).

And even if there were no Brexit factor, the head of state of the United States ought always to be welcome in Britain unless there is a major rift between the two countries.

The honour is presented to an individual but is a recognition of the office that is held by that individual. The state visit is a gift between states, rather than people.

That is why dubious, in some cases evil, heads of state have enjoyed state visits to Britain in the past. Mr Trump’s shortcomings are utterly trivial compared to those of some past leaders who have been welcomed to Buckingham Palace.

In June the 45th president of the United States will be the latest person in that office to get a state visit to the UK, helping to maintain bonds between Britain and America.