Steel situation shows why carbon levy should go

The steel situation at Scunthorpe represents a vivid case for scrapping the carbon levy.

The levy caused the crashing of the Michelin Tyre factory at Ballymena, Co Antrim.

A tax that kills the productive sector is by very definition counter-productive.

The steel situation would also be helped by cracking on with much needed UK wide infrastructure such as a Belfast fixed link to Great Britain.

Just this week an Antrim man working in Manchester made clear to me the value of such a fast train connection.

And an Irish trade union delegation made clear the value of being able to load freight onto trains at Belfast bound direct for continental Europe.

The UK logistics sector is an industry in its own right.

John Barstow, Pulborough, West Sussex