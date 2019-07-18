Stephen Farry: Alliance welcomes the commissioner’s advice on a pension for victims

Alliance welcomes the publication of the advice of the Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson to the UK government, having long supported the pension, which was agreed to by the parties to the Stormont House Agreement in 2014.

We now want to see it advanced as quickly as possible.

There are many hundreds of people who have been permanently injured, both physically and psychologically over the decades. These are life-limiting conditions.

Some further financial support for them and their carers can provide some improvement to quality of life. Five years after Stormont House, it needs to be delivered and this advice provides the substance.

The definition of a victim has been a long-running political issue. There are many sincerely held views on the matter. However, this is not going to be resolved soon. Far too many people urgently need assistance.

This can’t be constantly held back due to a debate on whether what amounts to fewer than 10 people are considered to be eligible or not. We are not going to get a perfect way forward on this.

It just needs to be done.

Stephen Farry, MLA, Alliance Deputy Leader