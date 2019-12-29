Steven Jaffe: Israel is by far the safest nation in the Middle East for Christians

Every Christmas the world’s focus is on Bethlehem.

The BBC and other mainstream media publish stories from the region, but here is a great story which isn’t being told.

Clergymen outside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve this year, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem.''Steven Jaffe writes: "When Israel relinquished control of Bethlehem to Yasser Arafat in 1995, 85% of the then prosperous town were Christians. By Christmas 2019, Christians are less than 10%" (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Israel - the birthplace of Christianity — is the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community is growing, feels safe and can publicly celebrate its faith.

Let’s listen to a voice you didn’t hear on the BBC or Sky News this Christmas time.

Gazan Christian Khalil Sayegh said:

“The Christians are suffering from the current situation in Hamas-controlled Gaza ... They cannot hold government jobs. But, in addition Christians in Gaza have to tolerate being harassed in the streets just for being Christians.”

Letter to the editor

Out of 3,000 Christians who lived in Gaza in 2007 when Hamas seized power, no more than 800 remain.

What about Israel?

In 2019 there are 177,000 Christians living in Israel. That is an increase of 1.5% per cent from last year.

There is freedom of worship in Israel and Christmas is celebrated publicly.

Israeli Christians perform better at high school than any other sector of the Israeli population. That is reflected in Christian participation in careers such as medicine and teaching.

Israel does not feature in the shameful list of nations which persecute Christians. All of Israel’s neighbours do, including the Palestinian Authority (source: Open Doors World Watch list).

In the Palestinian territories the Christian population is declining and has now dropped beneath 1.5%

When Israel relinquished control of Bethlehem to Yasser Arafat in 1995, 85% of the then prosperous town were Christians. By Christmas 2019, Christians are less than 10%.

Bethlehem is a stronghold of the Islamic Jihad movement. Radical Islamist forces, before the building of Israel’s security barrier, were massacring Israeli citizens in suicide bombings.

Today they are harassing and persecuting Christians in Bethlehem — as in the rest of the Middle East — and are driving them out.

Despite these basic truths the media this year — as in every year — use libel and half truths to demonise Israel and ignore blatant persecution in the Palestinian Authority.

I am proud to be a friend of Israel! Israel is the only free state in the Middle East — and by far the safest nation in the region for Christians.

• Steven Jaffe co chairs Northern Ireland Friends of Israel www.nifi.org.uk