Still strong 282 years after our founding, we look forward to 2020

As the On This Day column opposite notes, The Times newspaper was founded on January 1 1785, 235 years ago (albeit under another name).

It was launched almost 48 years after the Belfast News Letter (which was established in 1737).

The Times went on to much bigger fame, as one of the great newspapers of the world. Both titles, however, are very old, and this newspaper in particular has spanned most of the long history of the press.

In many respects it is surprising that papers have survived at all the radio, then cinema, then TV, then video, then DVD, then internet ages. There is even a resonance between those papers of the 1700s and papers today. In both there are headlines, mastheads and then written news or ad on a front page.

Today there are colour photographs of course, and complementary digital editions too. But the appetite for news on the printed page has survived three centuries.

It is no secret that the number of people buying a print newspaper daily has plunged, yet in the UK it is still numbered in the several millions (down from the tens of millions).

Over 2019, the News Letter, a paper with a much smaller staff and budget than many regional titles, let alone national ones, broke stories on matters ranging from bad governance over RHI to bad conduct by terrorists or their apologists. There has been plenty of apolitical good news too.

During 2019 we were the first paper ever in the English language to do an On This Day 280 Years Ago column from our surviving 1739 papers. Anyone who missed the serialisation can find it on our website (where this editorial will link to it).

The reports were a reminder that the News Letter is now a major resource for Ulster history.

Almost 282 years after its founding, the paper has both a continuing bumper print edition and a soaring audience across our digital platforms. In 2020 we will continue to bring you, the readers who keep us in business, news from home and abroad. In the meantime, we wish you a happy new year.