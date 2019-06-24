Supporting Boris to be prime minister, but with some reluctance

As a punter, I found that the favourite was never guaranteed to win in a ‘two-horse’, hence I dread Jeremy Hunt winning the race to be our next prime minister.

For a start, it is claimed Jeremy is more wealthy than Boris, added to that, he is a devoted ‘Remainer’ of the European Union, where he has stated in the press, that he would accept a Brexit no deal decision (a political promise?), but adding that he would be doing this with a heavy heart.

So it is with a degree of some reluctance, that I feel I should support Boris Johnson, for I view this decision to be of critical importance for the British people’s future.

Like the ‘last chance saloon’, if the people do not get Brexit come this time round, then be prepared to batten down the hatches as Jeremy Corbyn will be a shoe-in come the next election.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin