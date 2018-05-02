Supreme Court’s temporary relocation to NI was huge success

If it had not been for the fact that the Ashers ‘gay cake’ controversy, has attracted national and even some global publicity, the arrival of the Supreme Court in Northern Ireland might not have received a massive amount of public attention.

The United Kingdom’s final and most important court came to the Province with relatively little fanfare.

After a few hours of commencing its hearings at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Monday, the astonishing fact that the most powerful judges in the nation were sitting in Ulster seemed not quite so astonishing. It seemed instead an almost normal state of affairs.

This was partly because the Bar Library worked as a fitting legal chamber, both big enough to provide ample viewing space, and sober enough in its furnishing and layout to seem like such a forum.

Not so long ago, in the pre-digital age, it would have been unthinkable for Law Lords (the predecessors to the Supreme Court) to sit anywhere outside London.

Apart from anything else, the volume of paperwork would have posed huge logistical challenges. Now millions of pages can be easily filed on discs and computers.

Now it is feasible to sit outside London and this was only the second time the court had done so. Wisely, it heard two legal appeals relating to cases in Northern Ireland and issued a ruling in a third case, that had already been heard in London, and also involved facts involving people from NI.

The visit of the court was a huge success, and it was good to hear Lady Hale, its president, talk at the end of “when” they return, not if.

The highest court in the UK, which once might have seemed a humourless and stiff and remote and arcane institution, was instead shown to be relevant and accessible and led by conscientious, highly experienced justices who are as concerned about points of law that arise here in Northern Ireland as anywhere in Great Britain.