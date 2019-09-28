Supreme Court was set up to resolve the most difficult legal and constitutional questions and did not shy away

In reply to Jim Allister’s letter (‘The Supreme Court has diminished itself,’ September 25) he forgets that the courts have the responsibility of upholding our constitution.

It is their responsibility to determine the legal limits of the powers conferred on each agency of government, and to decide whether any exercise of power has transgressed those limits.

As Lady Hale stated the courts cannot shy away from that responsibility on the basis that the question raised is political in context.

In this way the Supreme Court was set up to resolve the most difficult legal and constitutional questions.

Thankfully, instead of diminishing themselves, they have shown that they are not afraid to consider such matters that judges in the past might have seen as too political. They have instead most appropriately raised themselves up from any side.

Ian Elliott, Belfast BT9