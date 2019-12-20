Surely the two main political parties can make compromises for the good of us all

Voters made it clear on the doorstep and in their voting that the assembly must get back to work.

The Health Service and the Education Services are in dire straits, many essential developments are delayed because they need Assembly approval, the mitigations to welfare reforms are about to end .

The Conservative Party now has a large enough majority to push through Brexit without worrying about the effect it will have in Ireland, north or south.

What is so important about red lines that they have prevented the assembly working for three years?

Surely the two main parties can make compromises for the good of us all.

In everything from international diplomacy to family life, compromise brings peace and harmony.

This is the season of peace and goodwill, may the assembly demonstrate that it is capable of acting for the good of us all.

Margaret Marshall, Belfast BT8