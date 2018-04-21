Surviving at top of sport or business as long as Wenger did is a rarity

People of all football loyalties, and indeed people with no interest in that sport at all, have cause to celebrate the career of Arsène Wenger.

He did something that seems to be increasingly unusual at the highest levels of organisations today – he stayed in place for more than two decades.

The best of Wenger’s career came nearer to the beginning of it than the end: he took his team, Arsenal, to the fabled double in 1998 (winning both the FA Cup and winning the Premiership).

But while latterly his position as manager came under increasing criticism, his entire reign at the club was an impressive one, ending at the age of 68.

It is not unusual for football managers to last only a season, or perhaps less than that, or maybe two or three seasons. Typically, if the results do not flow by then, they are replaced.

It is the same at the highest levels of businesses.

A boss who thinks long term and tries to achieve consistent success is often removed before that is even possible.

Alex Ferguson, who led Manchester United for an astonishing 27 years, aged into his 70s, was almost removed early in his tenure, due to the club’s impatience for trophies.

It is fitting that the Arsenal and Northern Ireland legend goalkeeper Pat Jennings, speaking to the News Letter, has paid generous tribute to Wenger. Jennings also endured at a high level of football for many years, playing into his 40s.