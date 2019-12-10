Swinson gives the impression of only promoting referenda she thinks she can win

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson’s continued rejection of a second referendum on Scottish independence whilst being very much in favour of a second referendum on Brexit shows she is neither liberal nor a democrat.

It is conveniently selective to promote a referendum you think you can win whilst opposing one that you fear you cannot.

But even in this Ms Swinson shows how out of touch she is with her electorate: unionists like her have nothing to fear from any number of independence referenda as Scots are far too stupid to ever actually vote for independence!

John Hein, Edinburgh