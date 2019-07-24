Tell Boris that we are not the 51st state of America

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is taking us back to the Blair years he was George Bush’s Poodle, now Boris sits there panting, with his tongue hanging out whilst waiting for his masters command.

He is just preventing Britain from ever being Great Britain again.

Blair took us into an illegal war needlessly costing a lot of British lives, but poor people do not matter.

With the state of the Iran situation is history about to repeat itself?

He needs to remember we are not the 51st state of America.

Terry Bennett, Blackpool