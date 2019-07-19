Terror victim: Paying a pension even to those injured by their own terrorism is a throw-back to the Eames/Bradley proposal

The report issued by the Victims Commissioner is yet another attempt by the state to humiliate the victims of terrorism.

To propose paying a pension to those injured by their own terrorist act is a throw-back to the Eames/Bradley proposal to pay every victim family £12,000.

This was roundly rejected by victims of terrorism then, and for good reason.

This, too, should be rejected outright because it is wrong!

Here is another example of how terrorists are being awarded for their evil actions.

They made a free choice when they engaged in terrorism; their victims made no such choice to be victims of terrorism! Terrorists must be held accountable for their devilish deeds, not rewarded.

The basic problem is that there is no definition of ‘victim of terrorism’ on the statute book, and this must be established immediately to prevent further hurt to terrorist victims and to prevent terrorists claiming money or victim-hood when injured by their own inhumane and wicked actions.

Sadly, it is unlikely that this will be done, given the liberal government and parliament we have in Westminster.

The current non-definition was agreed so that terrorism could be sanitised and made acceptable to terrorists and their supporters.

The Victims Commissioner, who was appointed by the DUP/IRA/SF composite in 2015, has taken another step at confirming the re-designation of her position as the Commissioner for Victims and Terrorists.

These two political parties and their supporters must carry the blame for the current deplorable situation in which victims of terrorism find themselves.

There is an immediate way forward though; delete from the report/proposal every reference to those who were injured by their own terrorist actions as being entitled to a pension, and allow those who are the genuine victims of terrorism to receive theirs.

Liberalism in all its forms is wrecking enormous damage on our entire country. This is yet another example of how this poison is impacting our people.

J.E. Hazlett Lynch (Rev. Dr), Victim of Terrorism