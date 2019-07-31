Terror victims are dismayed at Victims’ Commissioner’s stance on pension

No one can doubt that undertaking the role of Victims’ Commissioner is not an easy task particularly in a divided society such as ours.

However, in carrying out the role, the Victims’ Commissioner must also ensure that ALL innocent victims are treated with dignity and respect and that the commissioner of the day is willing to listen to and represent the views and needs of the innocent victims within our society who were directly impacted by the sickening terrorist campaign which was waged against the people of Northern Ireland for many years.

As a local political representative in the South Armagh/Newry area which bore the brunt of a sustained campaign of terror by republicans during the period of the Troubles, I have received many representations from innocent victims in recent weeks regarding their concerns about the current Victims’ Commissioner’s failure to provide them with effective representation, ensuring that their needs and views are protected.

Serious concerns exist regarding the proposed pension. The innocent victims who have contacted me have made it very clear that this proposal, instead of helping the recovery and healing of many victims, will only serve to cause further stress and anxiety if it is made available to perpetrators of violence, injured by their own actions.

They worry that the current Victims’ Commissioner has not listened to and continues to fail to effectively represent the views of ALL innocent victims.

Innocent victims believe the Victims Commissioner must speak out for what is right, ensuring that she protects the most vulnerable in our society who are severely scarred by their experience of the troubles.

The Victims’ Commissioner must ensure first and foremost that innocent victims are her priority and I encourage her to reflect upon the very genuine concerns that exist in her support for going forward with any proposed pension that could see a perpetrator of terrorist violence eligible to receive the same support as their innocent victim.

Councillor David Taylor

Ulster Unionist Party Representative, Slieve Gullion