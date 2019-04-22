Terror was wrong this week and over the last 50 years

Our prayers are with Lyra McKee’s family and her partner. This is the theft of a young life just beginning — 29 years old.

It is miraculous that no police officer was murdered or seriously injured on Thursday night. But the violence and murder of a young woman will leave its toll upon many.

How many people over the years of terrorism were denied the right to come home from their place of work due to the actions of fascists?

Trouble has been simmering for a considerable period of time within the city, and it’s decision time for the leadership of the Provisional Movement (inclusive of Sinn Fein)

Do you wish to eradicate this terrorism or do you wish to continue to stoke up tension through your actions and/or actions politically?

We will not use the term ‘dissident republican’ in respect of Thursday night’s mayhem. It is quite simply republican terrorism — which was wrong on Thursday as it was in every other instance over the last half a century and before.

In the times that follow focus must be on the murder of a young woman and the loss this is to her family, partner and the community but beyond this there are BIG questions for others to answer.

The cycle of violence can only be broken through an honest acceptance of the illegitimacy of the use of terrorism and/or criminal violence in the pursuance of a political objective.

Kenny Donaldson, Innocent Victims United