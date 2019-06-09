Terrorism does pay – just ask SF’s victorious MEP

Responding to the dissident bomb under a PSNI officer’s car, our local papers queried why the dissidents hadn’t learned any lessons from the backlash to the evil murder of Lyra McKee.

The authors are absolutely right in posing this question. The only lesson that the dissidents have learnt, and taken great heart from, were recent highly visible proof that terrorism really does pay. The election of a proud, convicted, unrepentant Sinn Fein/PIRA terrorist as an MEP [Martina Anderson, pictured] proved to the dissidents violent Republicanism gets rewarded beyond all expectations.

Couple this with the paramilitary funeral of arch terrorist Peter Rooney, which saw sinister, armed, masked people firing volleys in his honour and SF members walking in glorification of him. A further endorsement of terrorism was demonstrated a few days later, with the paramilitary funeral of INLA child killer Martin McIlkerney.

The Catholics who voted in their thousands for Anderson are endorsing the ballot box and armalite strategy and giving succour to terrorists. If our society wants to stop the endless cycle of terrorism then Catholics must stop voting for unrepentant, convicted Sinn Fein/PIRA candidates in future.

Alliance must also distance itself from Anderson, who not only endorsed and embraced Naomi Long but actively “vote managed” to ensure she was elected. Any Alliance votes touted for by Sinn Fein/PIRA for Ms Long have the blood of innocents on them and do little for their image as a “neutral” party.

Tom Nash, Lisburn