Thanks to Lady Hermon, who is never shy in fighting her corner in the House of Commons

As MPs pack up their Westminster offices in advance of the general election, I want to express my sincere thanks to Lady Sylvia Hermon for single-handedly putting Northern Ireland’s best foot forward in the House of Commons since June 2017.

As a Northern Ireland exile who has lived in England for most of my adult life, it has pained and embarrassed me to watch the antics of DUP MPs claiming to represent the best interests of people living in the Province.

I am well aware that most residents back home voted Remain in the 2016 EU referendum and did not vote DUP at the 2017 general election.

However, the DUP forever seek to give an alternative impression to political watchers on this side of the Irish Sea.

Thankfully, Lady Hermon is never shy in fighting her corner in the House of Commons — despite the boorish heckling she endures by supposed “honourable gentlemen” on the DUP benches.

Northern Ireland in general and North Down in particular is incredibly fortunate to have her.

I hope she is given the opportunity to serve the fine people of that wonderful part of the world in Parliament for many more years to come.

Barry White, Leeds