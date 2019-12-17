The arrogance and incompetence of this political party

Jim Allister (‘At this crossroads moment unionism can turn away from a Stormont that Sinn Fein will never allow to give good government,’ December 14) was quick off the mark with his analysis of the dismal performance of the DUP and the unionist cause in general but fails to mention the underlying long-term failing of the DUP, which has come more into the public arena recently.

Let us be honest: it started with the party’s founder, namely bullying arrogance and self interest which permeated the DUP (of which I am sure as a former member Mr Allister has some knowledge) instead of the common good.

They considered the public to be stupid and that is why they did not mention RHI. In the light of Sam McBride’s book Burned they didn’t need to wait for the official report to apologise for the incompetence and arrogance of their organisation, which has caused such waste of public money, including capitulating to Sinn Fein.

I have been critical of the DUP and the late Ian Paisley’s actions over many years and I see no good reason why I should change now. In fact I consider the sooner the DUP disintegrates the better for unionism in Northern Ireland.

‘If my people, which are called by my name shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.’

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena