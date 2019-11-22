The best way to keep Northern Ireland in the UK is for unionists to make it a success and a happy place

Let me start by saying that I am a unionist and consider myself to be Northern Irish.

Secondarily I consider myself to be part of the British family but also I have Irish in me.

Letter to the editor

I have to say that I feel totally let down by my unionist politicians. They have lost sight of what is important to the general public. Jobs, Public services, the health service, our infrastructure, the list could go on and on but all they can harp on about is Brexit, our Union, our Britishness.

Our being part of the UK will be answered when we get round to a border poll.

Does the DUP and the UUP not realise that the best way to ensure we stay part of the UK is to make Northern Ireland a success? Make people happy, make them content.

I live in a country that has two sets of people, Northern Irish and Irish. We need to recognise each other.

So I believe we should have an Irish language act. For too long we have lived in a separatist society. It starts in our schools and I am sad to say is greatly influenced by our religious organisations.

To start to implement an Irish language act we need to have a new education act.

All schools should be amalgamated with religious organisations not having any input. Where you go to school should be decided by what ward you live in, which would force people to mix.

From primary one until primary three our children should be taught basic skills English, maths, reading, writing and spelling. At the start of primary four it would be compulsory for our children to start learning a second language but the language they choose would be by choice. They would have a choice of French, German, Spanish or Irish thus implementing Irish into our curriculum.

I couldn’t care less if every road and street sign is both in English and Irish. The only problem I might have is if there were jobs that required an Irish language qualification.

It’s time for our politicians to actually earn their money. Get off their backsides and start running this great place. Whether it is Northern Ireland for you or the North of Ireland. Whether we remain part of the UK or become a united Ireland will be answered in a border poll. I will respect the result, even if it not the result I wished for because I believe in democracy. As Mary Lou said 50% plus one is democracy. Maybe Sinn Fein should respect it, as should unionists.

John Lindsay, Cookstown