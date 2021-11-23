The Boris bridge will not now happen but such a link to Scotland is a good long term goal

News Letter editorial

The so-called ‘Boris Bridge’ between Northern Ireland and Scotland will not go ahead, it is being reported.

If accurate, then the development is little surprise.

The project had been estimated to come with a price tag of £20 billion, and could end up several times that number if its costs spiralled, as is almost the norm in major UK infrastructure projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would never be easy to justify that expenditure on any single scheme, even if it was an airport in the densely populated southeast of Great Britain.

On a route such as the North Channel with relatively modest traffic levels (compared to the English Channel) it would be all the more so.

And at a time of huge financial pressures post Covid, pressures that will last for years, it is almost inconceivable.

Those who sneered that the ‘Boris Bridge’ was fantasy will be delighted by the apparent confirmation of their scepticism. But the bridge (or tunnel) is by no means fantasy.

As numerous experts have now said, it is a physical connection that, for all the immense engineering challenges and costs, could indeed be built.

Boris Johnson, whatever his faults, is a genuine supporter of major infrastructure.

The link to Scotland should be seen as a long term aim rather than a short term or medium term one.

The UK government is to be applauded for thinking of ways in which the UK can be bound together. The feasibility study into an NI-Scotland structure was the right thing to do.

Irish and Scottish separatists have increasingly been able to use London money to embed their local power base while trying to turn public feeling against supposedly frugal or uncaring national governments.

It is about time the UK started deploying its own resources to defend its very existence against grievance mongers.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.