The Boris deal is the fault of DUP

The DUP party have in effect sold out the Union.

If the Boris Johnson deal survives we in Northern Ireland will remain under European Union laws and under the European Court of Justice while Great Britain leaves us.

A clear split in the UK.

This is the entire fault of the DUP and especially Mrs Arlene Foster.

They are a bunch of party men and party women.

Sir Edward Carson would’nt have had them in his party.

Sir Edward said “don’t give me party men(and party women)”.

All the best in the election to Steve Aiken and the Ulster Unionist Party and in Great Britain all the best to Nigel Farage and the Brexit party.

Terri Jackson, Bangor