The communal sacrifices of the war are worth remembering

I found the cover page of last weekend’s Sunday Express – which featured a wraparound cover of a historic cover marking 80 years since the invasion of Poland – most appropriate.

It reminded the British people, including our politicians and billionaires, of the commencement date of the Second World War.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of objectors were on the streets, objecting to the British Prime Minister’s decision to suspend parliament, ironically and disgracefully I may add.

Now, unlike the majority of yesterday’s objectors, I personally remember well the horrors of this horrendous war, and the sacrifices made by both our military and civilian personnel, both during and after the war had ended.

Yes there were hardships – e.g. shortage of food and clothing – but the people survived by hand-downs of clothing and footwear and by sharing or trading any food they had. There was a communal sacrifice by everyone.

Dig for Britain was the government slogan. Every able-bodied man, woman, and even school children put their back into digging any land that was available, to produce food.

So I offer my heartfelt congratulations to our British Prime Minister’s efforts, to preserve the British people’s freedom and democracy, as I have no wish for any of my grandchildren to experience what I/we experienced, should Britain become tied to that dream of the European Union.

Harry Stephenson

Kircubbin