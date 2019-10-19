The Conservatives conned Lord Carson too

Edward Carson was right almost 100 years ago, when he informed a packed House of Lords in the winter of 1921 that he regretted his cooperation with the Conservative and Unionist Party in London during the United Kingdom’s failed campaign to prevent the independence of Ireland:

“What a fool I was. I was only a puppet, and so was Ulster, and so was Ireland, in the political game that was to get the Conservative Party into power.

“And of all the men in my experience that I think are the most loathsome it is those who will sell their friends for the purpose of conciliating their enemies, and, perhaps, still worse, the men who climb up a ladder into power of which even I may have been part of a humble rung, and then, when they have got into power, kick the ladder away without any concern for the pain, or injury, or mischief, or damage that they do to those who have helped them to gain power.”

History repeats itself once again in 2019.

William Spence, BT13