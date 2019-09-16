The cost of a bridge to Scotland could be spread out over time

Interaction between the seagoing people the east coast of Northern Ireland and Scotland, where for many years reasonable roads did not exist, has created a unique situation.

Early literature has defined an ethos which makes us distinct from the rest of Ireland.

Letter to the editor

The change of landlords created by the plantations is another factor.

Most of us, many with cousins and relatives there derive comfort from this close association.

The suggestion of a ‘bridge’ of much lesser dimensions than that between Denmark and Sweden integrating those two sophisticated communities is a desirable concept.

The Middle Ages embarked with confidence building churches which took hundreds of years to complete, continuing down to societies influenced by ‘Scottish Enlightenment’ building canals, railways.

Magnificent ships, and mills producing today’s prosperous society.

It is unfortunate that parliamentary structure today puts a notional cap on expenditure, and limits imaginative activity.

Small wonder that the French and Spanish are amused at the ‘hard’ work involved in England in getting a good rail line from London to Manchester.

The cost of a bridge link, or for that matter a tunnel (some mines within the Carrickfergus salt mines proceed towards Scotland already) could be spread over time, enhancing flexible employment and productivity in Northern Ireland.

Malachy McAnespie,

Dunmurry