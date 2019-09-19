The cost of Brexit court challenges is unjustified

One must ask who pays the costs of these Brexit court case challenges and the huge financial payments for associated legal representation.

Is it as many assume, through legal aid payments? If so how can these be justified when the legal aid process was set up to assist defendants unable to finance legal fees etc.

Perhaps some of the experts out there can advise the public who really does pay for these and how can they be justified, if indeed they do come from the general public purse?

William Spence, Belfast BT13