The DUP’s Stormont surrender to Sinn Fein might have boosted them in the Irish election

The surrender of the DUP to Sinn Fein/IRA, to endorse the New Approach New Decade agreement, may have handed SF a lifeline in the coming Republic of Ireland general election.

We had seen how the popularity of SF/IRA had diminished in the council elections in the Republic. It was important that they got Stormont up and running again to further their chances in the election in the Republic.

Letter to the editor

The DUP, having been outwitted by the British government, republic representatives, and SF/IRA at the talks, means we have a wounded animal leading unionism.

We have seen the DUP also outwitted in the Brexit proposals. So much for leaving on the same terms as the rest of the UK!

All of this weakens unionism and, in my belief, runs contrary to the majority of unionist people.

Within 100 days of the agreement we are set for the Stormont House agreement legacy arrangements to be brought forward.

That the Ulster Unionists have taken a seat in government even though they have been the unionist voice against the unjust legacy proposals is a very bad decision by its leadership.

One of their MLAs, Doug Beattie, has been a breath of fresh air in his writings about this injustice.

How the UUP can justify riding two horses is beyond me as legacy was brought into the agreement.

Unionism is at a crossroads. It has a choice either to allow unionist politicians to blindly lead us into the republican trap, aided and abetted by the Republic government and our sovereign government in Westminster, or to take a stand for the sake of our children.

The sad thing is it is hard to see that the current unionist leadership has the capability or the desire to lead the unionist people in the right direction.

John Mulholland, Doagh