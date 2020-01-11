The DUP will be predictable and say no to everything, and in no time at all we will be back to the same mess

Re (‘Arlene Foster backs a deal that includes major new Irish language legislation,’ January 10) that headline is proclaimed as a huge generous concession to Irish.

Jeffrey Donaldson admitted on the Nolan Show yesterday morning that the DUP hold a veto on any new Irish language legislation.

The DUP will be very predictable and consistent and say no to everything, and in no time at all, we will be back to the same mess and with the same issues as ever.

No concession from the DUP and no progress for Northern Ireland.

Mary Russell, Dundalk