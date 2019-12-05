The elderly can feel particularly lonely over Christmas period, and we can all play our small part to help

The Christmas holidays are fast approaching and the majority of us will enjoy the festivities with family and friends.

It is a time and a season for families to come together.

Letter to the editor

It is a time to enjoy the company of kith and kin including the family ‘seniors’.

However, this Christmas a growing number of older persons will spend the holidays alone.

An Age UK survey indicates the number to be nearly a million. At one time Northern Ireland families lived in close proximity to each other.

Today we are living in a more complex and an increasingly mobile society, with family members often scattered across the globe.

There is nothing wrong with that except the left behind elderly may experience loneliness and isolation, especially at Christmas.

This a societal problem and we can all play our part; however small. Contacting an alone neighbour and spending even a short time offering friendship and support can make a real difference.

As the Age UK slogan goes, ‘no one should have no one.’

Robin Newton, DUP MLA East Belfast