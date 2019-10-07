The EU never wanted the UK to get a Brexit deal

Simon Hamilton says in his letter (‘Belfast Chamber is deeply concerned at prime minister’s proposals for Brexit,’ October 4) that we can’t leave the EU with no deal as it would be bad for business.

There’s a big opportunity across the North Channel in England, Scotland and Wales to open in new business channels as it is possible there will be a lot of southern trade with the UK going by the wayside, much to their dismay.

To use an old Northern Ireland saying, the dogs in the street knew that the EU was never going to give us a deal to leave, as it would have meant they would have to do the same with any other country that wanted to leave.

So it’s been a no deal from day one of Article 50 being signed.

Bobby Baxter, Coleraine