The future looks bleak with Sinn Fein rising in our country, the Republic of Ireland

We can only watch in horror the beginning of the end of many years of improving relations between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

So great will be the shift back to the strained relations of old, it is still too soon for me to take in all that has changed in such a short period of time.

Letter to the editor

Up until today, Sunday, I thought I had a reasonably good grasp of what made my country tick.

I have been proven to be utterly wrong.

Based on results so far, we have witnessed a massive increase in the vote for a party that quite openly espouses the use of violence and torture where and whenever it suits what it still sees as a just cause.

The overriding feeling of helplessness and, dare I say it, fear has replaced the certainties I took for granted.

An economy that is cresting a wave in Europe and wider afield is set for a shock that may well lead to a complete reversal of well laid plans for the future.

The multi-national backbone of the Irish economy will not hang around for the crash.

A country so blighted by the immoral behaviour of such a large cohort of voters (18 to 34 year olds) is destined to fail and fall foul of its neighbours, both at home and abroad.

With Sinn Fein in the ascendancy, the future looks bleak indeed.

Niall Ginty, Dublin 5