The government’s legacy plan will just fuel more hounding

I dispute comments by junior minister Lord Younger of Leckie in the Lords on Thursday, that the Government wants to draw a line under the past.

Far from drawing a line, the Historical Inquiries Unit (HIU) will initiate a hounding process.

The HET [envisaged under current legacy plans] is a parallel police force set up as part of the Stormont House Agreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein and I wish to reiterate very clearly it most emphatically does not have the support of the UUP.

Reg Empey, UUP peer and ex-party leader