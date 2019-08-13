The Irish jersey is green, white and orange — or so I have been led to believe as an Englishman in Dublin

Regarding the story ‘Leo Varadkar: I Would Be Happy to See Orange Order Parade in Dublin’ (August 12):

We have heard a lot about the green jersey of late. Even some newspaper writers have put it on of late.

This surely represents a sectarian view of Ireland.

The Irish jersey is green, white and orange. So I have been led to believe as an Englishman in Dublin since 1968.

Why ever not?

After all the first Orange Grand Lodge Meeting was in Dawson Street, just outside Trinity College Dublin, Ireland’s premier university and the equal of Oxford and Cambridge, in 1798.

The only people not to put on the green jersey these days (like Trevor Ringland and Nigel Carr in the 1980s) were the hapless rugby players at Lansdowne Road against Italy on Saturday.

They no longer play for love, like Kilkenny and Tipperary, but for money.

Gerald Morgan, Fellow Trinity College Dublin