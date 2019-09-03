The Irish Republic and Irish nationalism have not sold the unification of Ireland to unionists over 100 years

In response to Ben Lowry’s opinion piece (‘Unionists are too polite to say get lost in New Ireland debate,’ August 31) I wholeheartedly agree with his view on this.

It also started me thinking that about all this talk of unionists having to sell the United Kingdom to nationalists and what the flip side of that coin is.

Letter to the editor

What has the Republic/nationalism done to sell a united Ireland to unionists over the last 100 years?

What about the historic assumption that Northern Ireland somehow belongs to the Republic and should be handed back like Hong Kong to the Chinese?

I think it’s fair to say the Republic hasn’t always played fair when it comes to relations with the UK or done anything to endear themselves to unionists.

Which asks the question of how much of a New Ireland do they really want, and what will they change to achieve it?

These are questions that the Republic of Ireland and the nationalist community must ask of themselves and consider, before pointing their fingers at the UK/unionism.

Mr P Kennedy, Edinburgh