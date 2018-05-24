The latest proof that Corbyn will always side against Britain

How very predictable it all is.

Jeremy Corbyn, the man who has not been able to bring himself to condemn specifically the terrorism of the IRA, will be in Belfast today and is fuelling support for Irish unity.

The Labour Party leader is said to believe that there is majority support on both sides of the Irish border for unification, which he has long supported.

Mr Corbyn might be unaware of the recent polling on the low levels of support for unity in Northern Ireland but it seems that he is instead combining the two jurisdictions to arrive at a single figure for support for Irish unity across he island.

Either way, he has in effect thrown his weight behind the holding of a border poll, just as the SDLP and Sinn Fein want.

Mr Corbyn has also called for the reconvening of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIC).

“If the current stalemate in Stormont cannot be sorted out in Belfast, I call on the UK government to reconvene the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference,” he said.

This is a less obvious thing for him to have said, but in no way surprising. Mr Corbyn, like any leading national politician, has to be abreast of a vast number of policy areas, so it would not reflect badly on him if he knew almost nothing on BIIC.

However, the sort of people with whom he has long been pally — notably Sinn Fein — know all about BIIC and are insisting upon its implementation for a simple reason: it will be a major victory for recent SF blackmail tactics.

Either the party gets the return of Stormont via the granting of its red lines, including legacy inquests for IRA terrorists killed by the state and an Irish language act, or it gets an increased say for Dublin via the BIIC.

The Irish government has put its weight behind SF demands. Now Mr Corbyn echoes the same. What a coincidence.

His latest remarks provide further evidence that this man is, just as his critics say, someone who will always side with those who work fiercely against British interests.