The monarchy’s future can be bright without Harry and Meghan

The full extent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s split from the Rroyal Family hit home when a statement from the Queen landed at 6.30pm on Saturday.

It had been expected that the couple would “no longer receive public funds” in exchange for the Sussexes’ wish to be able to strike their own commercial deals.

However, other parts of the Queen’s statement will shock many, in particular the blunt statement: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

It remains difficult to digest when you see it in black and white – from the spring, Harry and Meghan will no longer carry out Royal duties, they will no longer use HRH.

One of the saddest parts of the split is that Harry will relinquish his key military roles, including his title of Captain General of the Royal Marines, a post passed to him by the Duke of Edinburgh. Harry’s attachment to the military runs deep. Breaking those links are likely to be a source of regret.

It has been indicated that Harry and Meghan wanted to remain as Royals but crucially it was on their own terms. Their desire to be financially independent and strike lucrative personal deals while remaining as working Royals was deemed, rightly, too much for the Royal Family to stomach.

There is a deeply personal aspect to this as well. The Queen, and Prince Charles, and not to mention the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their young family, may well see little of Harry and Meghan’s young son Archie in the years to come. There are family wounds here that may never heal.

Dealing with the Sussexes’ exit is the biggest challenge the Royal Family has faced in many years but it can still emerge better for this. The Queen has been involved in working out how the split is to be managed and it is ultimately better for the monarchy to move forward largely without Harry and Meghan, than it is for them to be reluctant participants amid a continuing drip-feed of negativity and damaging stories.