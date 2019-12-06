The new Brexit deal does not threaten the Union and is good for Northern Ireland

Unionist fears about the new Brexit deal are misguided.

Northern Ireland will align with EU regulations for physical goods only, something the DUP was happy with quite recently. NI is free to diverge for movement of people, capital and services. Such an arrangement is subject to the consent of the assembly.

Letter to the editor

NI will remain in the United Kingdom customs territory and benefit from future UK trade deals like any other area of the UK.

Only goods from Great Britain transiting through NI to the EU, or at risk of moving into the EU, will attract a duty at NI ports.

This will not affect goods destined for NI itself.

The checks do not need to be cumbersome. By way of example, only 1% of goods coming from New Zealand to the EU are checked at present.

Should the government achieve a free trade deal with the EU next year which is based on mutual recognition of standards and without quotas or tariffs, checks will be negligible.

The deal puts NI in an envious position where it has unfettered access to the single market while potentially being able to buy raw materials at world prices, for example.

NI could become an attractive manufacturing zone as a result.

Unionists need to take the assurances of the Good Friday Agreement at face value. The Union isn’t going anywhere without a referendum.

This deal does not change that but it could transform the economy of Northern Ireland for the better.

Shane Quinn,

British Virgin Islands