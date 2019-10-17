The Northern Ireland economy has been aligned to the Republic’s for decades, so NI is being offered continuity

Why are the media repeating the misleading representation, that a potential outcome of the Brexit negotiations is that the Northern Ireland economy may become aligned to the Republic of Ireland?

The Northern Ireland economy has been aligned to the Republic’s for decades.

As members of the EU, NI and the Republic have shared regulations and participation in shared customs arrangements.

What Northern Ireland is being offered by negotiating is continuity; which is intended to result in economic opportunities for our children and grandchildren.

More marches and civil disobedience will have exactly the opposite effect.

Brendan Milligan, Downpatrick